Amazon preparing for huge rise in online sales in Israel

25 July 2018 12:21 (UTC+04:00)

Israelis ordered 50,000 free delivery packages just in the past few days, Amazon's delivery company Gaash has said, Globes reports.

"We have received a call from Amazon to prepare for a substantial increase in the volume of deliveries to Israel," says Gaash Customs Clearing and International Forwarding Service founder and CEO Ronen Simgi. Gaash is the channel through which Israeli purchases from Amazon are actually delivery company. Gaash divides them among suppliers for distribution purposes.

"Amazon notified us to be ready to receive a large quantity of parcels," Simgi says. "At the same time, they wanted to check other things having to do with logistics, but I can't tell you that. They asked me what our capacity for receiving packages was and I answered that it was unlimited. We informed all of the suppliers, started working seven days a week, and reinforced the teams. Israelis ordered 50,000 packages in the free delivery bargain just in the past few days. It's madness. It's an increase in purchases beyond the ordinary quantities and especially big packages are arriving."

Among other things, Simgi tells about a giant Lego box and a set of Corning dishes in exceptional quantities. "We handled it all under a service level agreement (SLA), which requires us to reach 98% of Amazon's delivery destinations. Their requirements are very strict," Simgi explains. "We also bought home utensils and work tools in the latest bargain campaign.

"Amazon informed us that the big wave is on its way to us. We're ready and prepared," Simgi concluded.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
U.N. warns of increasing confrontations between Syria, Israel
Israel 24 July 19:23
Israel shoots down Syrian warplane as Golan frontier heats up
Israel 24 July 17:52
Israeli air defense sirens sound on Golan Heights, near Syria
Israel 24 July 15:07
Netanyahu hails Israeli-Russian ties as 'extremely important'
Israel 24 July 11:29
Israel raises €250m bond at near-zero rate
Israel 23 July 19:04
Shekel starts week stronger against dollar
Israel 23 July 16:20
Latest
Head of Iran's Budget Organization resigns amid economic crisis
Politics 12:47
Azerbaijan supplies 8,000 pomegranate tree seedlings to Colombia
Economy news 12:27
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan open new bus route
Tourism 12:26
Georgia hires multifunctional helicopter from Belarus
Georgia 12:23
Iran Mercantile Exchange offers for July 25
Business 12:21
Iran studies Russian Gazprom ‎proposal for gas field development
Business 12:21
Uzbekistan OKs virtual bank cards, accentuates on anti-fraud systems
Economy news 12:19
Azerbaijan's economic growth to accelerate to 3.2% in 2022
Economy news 12:19
SOCAR AQS, KCA Deutag to ink JV contract
Oil&Gas 12:00