El Al's sixth Dreamliner to have retro design

Many airlines around the world design and color their airplanes according to commercial agreements or gimmicks. Japanese airline ANA uses a spectacular design based on Star Wars, Brussels Airlines' airliners are made to look like Smurfs, Transavia Airlines (which also flies to Israel) uses Peter Pan planes, and South American airline TAM uses Walt Disney airplanes, Globes reports.

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. (TASE: ELAL) is also varying its appearance now by launching the company's sixth Dreamliner, to be called Rehovot, with a retro design in honor of its 70th anniversary.

The painting of the airliner at the Boeing plant in Seattle is based on the Boeing 707 used by El Al in 1961-1972. El Al used Boeing 707s until 1989, but the coloring was changed slightly in the early 1970s when Boeing 747s were added to the company's fleet and the company logo was changed. Since El Al was privatized, it has continued using Israel's flag as its commercial logo.