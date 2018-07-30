Israeli cancer detection co Nucleix wins €2.5m EU grant

30 July 2018 16:00 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli cancer detection and screening company Nucleix announced today that it has received €2.5 million in funding, following its application to the highly-selective EIC pilot SME Instrument Phase II European program, Globes reports.

EIC pilot SME Instrument Phase 2 is part of Horizon 2020, a €80 billion funding program managed by the European Commission and dedicated to innovation and research. It is part of the Industrial Leadership pillar of H2020 and seeks to support fast-growing, highly innovative SMEs with global, international ambitions.

Nucleix received the funding for Lung EpiCheck, a screening diagnostic blood test for early detection of lung cancer. The test is based on proprietary molecular biomarker technology, which combines new biochemical assays and sophisticated algorithms. The technology is based on identification and analysis of subtle changes in DNA methylation patterns, a powerful tool for distinguishing between cancer and healthy cells and thus for detection of tumors in the body.

Nucleix CEO Opher Shapira said, “This recognition confirms the potential of our disruptive technology and validates our ambition to become a global leader in the detection and screening of a variety of cancers. Following the commercial launch of Bladder EpiCheck, for the detection of bladder cancer recurrence, the financing will help us accelerate the development of our second diagnostic tool, Lung EpiCheckTM, for the early detection of lung cancer, which is expected to begin extensive clinical trials in Europe and the US in the beginning of next year. ”

