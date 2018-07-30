Israel's Treasury warns on slower Q2 growth

30 July 2018 19:46 (UTC+04:00)

Israel's Ministry of Finance says there was a temporary slowdown in the country's economy in the second quarter of 2018, Globes reports.

The assessment comes in the weekly survey of the Chief Economist of the Ministry of Finance. After three consecutive quarters in which the Israeli economy grew at an annualized rate of more than 4%, growth in the second quarter is expected to have slowed to a relatively sluggish 2-2.5%.

The main reason for the weaker growth is a reaction to the swifter than expected growth in the previous quarters. Thus for example, car imports jumped 70% from the preceding quarter and then fell sharply in the second quarter.

This is partly a technical correction, the survey's authors write, because of one-time factors that pushed up growth in the previous quarters such as car imports. Otherwise growth would be in the normative 3%-3.5% range on an annualized basis. Another worrying factor in the second quarter was a fall in private consumption.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israeli cancer detection co Nucleix wins €2.5m EU grant
Israel 16:00
Takeaway.com to buy Israeli online food delivery firm 10bis
Europe 12:09
Treasury exposing Israelis to int'l development banks
Israel 28 July 12:43
Fireworks discharged near Jerusalem's al-Aqsa, Israel police move in
Israel 27 July 16:07
El Al withdraws High Court petition on Saudi flights
Israel 27 July 11:58
Facebook buys Israeli messaging company Redkix
US 26 July 18:28
Latest
Over 70 foreigners brought to administrative responsibility in Azerbaijan
Society 19:56
Turkey to buy boats via tender
Turkey 19:50
Tesla explores building Gigafactory in Europe
Europe 19:44
China proposes eased rules on foreign strategic investment in listed companies
China 19:41
Azerbaijani servicemen to take part in exercises in Georgia
Society 19:34
Number of small enterprises increases in Kazakhstan
Kazakhstan 19:25
Somalia, Eritrea to establish diplomatic ties, open embassies
Other News 19:18
Azerbaijani minister: Armenia’s destructive position hinders Karabakh conflict settlement
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:57
BMW to raise prices of two U.S.-made SUV models in China
US 18:56