Israeli startups raised over $650m in July

1 August 2018 12:44 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli startups raised over $650 million in July, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received, Globes reports.

This sum can be added to the more than $3.1 billion that Israeli startups raised in the first half of 2018, according to IVC-ZAG. The country's startups have raised over $3.7 billion in the first seven months of 2018 and are on course to beat last year's record of $5.24 billion, according to IVC-ZAG.

The largest amount raised in July was $125 million by Trax Image Recognition. There were other large financing rounds including $83 million raised by insurtech company Next Insurance, $55 million raised by advanced 3D content capture and sharing technologies Mantis Vision and $50 million raised by team management software provider Monday.

Other major financing rounds in July included $33 million raised by cybersecurity company ObserveIT, $30 million raised by big data company Thetaray and $28 million raised by facial recognition company AnyVision.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bird scooters roll into Paris, Tel Aviv
Europe 09:44
Israel fintech co BlueVine raises $12m
Israel 31 July 19:02
Aeronautics wins $27m Thailand UAV deal
Israel 31 July 15:35
Israel’s request to withdraw Iranian forces from Syria is unrealistic - Russian ambassador
Russia 31 July 12:06
Israel's Treasury warns on slower Q2 growth
Israel 30 July 19:46
Israeli cancer detection co Nucleix wins €2.5m EU grant
Israel 30 July 16:00
Latest
Soft loans for business in Azerbaijan become cheaper
Economy news 14:30
OSCE to monitor Azerbaijani, Armenian troops’ contact line
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 14:18
New chairman appointed at Turkmen Commodity and Raw Materials Exchange
Turkmenistan 14:03
Iranian deputy minister arrested over import fraud
Society 13:54
Azerbaijan's Central Bank talks impact of new transportation tariffs on inflation
Economy news 13:28
Snam reveals volume of equity investments in TAP AG
Oil&Gas 13:09
Trade and Foreign Economic Relations minister appointed in Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 12:52
Euro zone factory growth subdued on trade fears, rising prices
Europe 12:41
Kuwait's oil minister says approaching a stable oil market
Oil&Gas 12:39