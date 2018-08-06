OurCrowd ranked as most active Israeli VC investor

Jerusalem based equity crowdfunding venture capital firm OurCrowd has been ranked as the top Israeli venture capital investor by US market data company PitchBook, Globes reports.

According to PitchBook, OurCrowd was involved in 32 investments since the start of 2016, nearly double the number of Magma, Pitango and Vertex who all shared second place with 17 investments each.

In fifth place was Jerusalem Venture Partners and Keiretsu Forum with 16 investments each followed by Maniv Mobility, Pontifax and iAngels with 14 investments each. Bessemer, StageOne and Aleph had 13 investments each and OrbiMed had 12 investments.

OurCrowd founder and CEO is Jon Medved.

