Elbit Systems wins $85m Israel Navy EW contract

Elbit Systems Ltd. has been awarded a contract worth approximately $85 million by the Israeli Ministry of Defense to supply Electronic Warfare (EW) suites for the Israel Navy Sa'ar 6-class corvettes that will be tasked with the protection of Israel's Exclusive Economic Zone. The contract will be performed over a 10-year period, Globes reports.

The first of four Saar 6 ships is due to be delivered from Germany by the end of this year, with the remaining three due for delivery by 2021. Elbit Systems says that the EW systems to be supplied are combat proven and include digital receivers, signal processing technologies and analysis tools that are all of an open system architecture, thus enabling effective operational capabilities while maintain flexibility to cope with both current and future threats. The latest configurations of these technologies were developed in close cooperation with the Ministry of Defense Administration for the Development of Weapons and Technological Infrastructure (Maf'at) and with the Israel Navy, and have been recently declared operational after successfully completing intensive sea trials.

This award follows previous Elbit Systems contract awards to equip all the Israel Navy surface vessels with the company’s advanced EW technologies.

Edgar Maimon, executive vice president and general manager of Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT - Elisra, said, “We are proud to continue to be the EW house of the Israeli Navy and to have been awarded this contract to equip the new corvettes with the sophisticated EW capabilities necessary to perform a variety of complex missions while maintaining maximal level of force protection. The increasing demand for our EW solutions is a clear indication for the growing operational importance of advanced and combat proven EW capabilities in all domains of operational engagement - maritime, land and air.”

