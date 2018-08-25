Flight attendant suspected of stealing passengers’ donations to needy

Police this week arrested a senior flight attendant on an Israir route between Tel Aviv and Eilat, on suspicion that he habitually stole money donated by passengers to the needy, the Times of Israel online newspaper reported.

Israir was running a campaign to collect money for various aid groups. Passengers who wished to do so were encouraged to place their donations in special envelopes in their seat pockets.

The attendant in question is suspected of having pocketed some of the envelopes instead of handing them over to ground crews after flights.

A search of the suspect’s suitcase, and later his home, revealed numerous such envelopes with around $2,500 in cash.

The suspect has confessed to stealing the donations and is currently under house arrest.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news