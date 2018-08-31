Eurovision officials tour Israeli cities

European Broadcasting Union (EBU) officials have toured three Israeli cities this week as they explored the options for next May's Eurovision Song Contest, Globes reports.

Israel won the right to host the 2019 contest after winning the event in Lisbon in May with Netta Barzilai's rendition of "Toy."

EBU executive supervisor Jon Ola Sand and event supervisor Nadja Burkhardt were joined by representatives from the Israel Broadcasting Corporation (KAN) to meet with the mayors and officials from Jerusalem, Tel Aviv and Eilat.

The EBU representatives inspected the Pais Arena in Jerusalem and the Convention Center in Tel Aviv. They also met with representatives from the Eilat, who gave a presentation including an ambitious plan for a unique construction in Eilat port, making it suitable for hosting the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest.

Following the site inspections in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem and the presentation by Eilat, Jon Ola Sand said: "We are open to out of the box solutions, as we were in the past, if they would meet the schedule."

The final decision on the host city and venue for the 2019 Eurovision Song Contest is to be approved soon by the Reference Group, the governing body of the contest on behalf of the participating broadcasters.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news