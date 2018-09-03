Israeli startups raised nearly $300m in August

Israeli startups raised nearly $300 million in July, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received, Globes reports.
This sum can be added to the more than $3.1 billion that Israeli startups raised in the first half of 2018, according to IVC-ZAG. The country's startups also raised an estimated $650 million in July, bringing the amount raised by startups in the first two months of 2018 to over $4 billion, well on course to beat last year's record of $5.24 billion, according to IVC-ZAG.
August began sluggishly perhaps because of the summer vacation with the $32 million raised by AI personalized software company Dynamic Yield and the $33 million raised by cloud security company Twistlock, the only major financing rounds in the first half of the month. Public safety company Carbyne, in which former Prime Minister Ehud Barak is a major investor, raised $15 million.
There was a flurry of financing rounds completed in the finals days of the month with device repair company Puls Technologies raising $50 million, cloud optimizer Spotinst raising $35 million, storage company Zadara raising $25 million and cybersecurity company Indegy raising $18 million.
