Israeli startups raised nearly $300m in August

Israeli startups raised nearly $300 million in July, according to press releases issued by companies that have completed financing rounds. The figure may be more as some companies prefer not to publicize the investments they have received, Globes reports.

This sum can be added to the more than $3.1 billion that Israeli startups raised in the first half of 2018, according to IVC-ZAG. The country's startups also raised an estimated $650 million in July, bringing the amount raised by startups in the first two months of 2018 to over $4 billion, well on course to beat last year's record of $5.24 billion, according to IVC-ZAG.