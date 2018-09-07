Israel's foreign exchange reserves rose in August

7 September 2018 09:53 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s foreign exchange reserves at the end of August 2018 stood at $1.16 billion, up $223 million from their level at the end of July, the Bank of Israel reports. The reserves represent 31.6% of GDP, Globes reports.

The increase was the result of: foreign exchange purchases by the Bank of Israel totaling $173 million, all of which were part of the purchase program to offset the effects of natural gas production on the exchange rate; a revaluation that increased the reserves by $262 million; and private sector transfers of $61 million. The increase was offset by government transfers abroad totaling $273 million.

After reaching a record $1.176 billion in January, the foreign currency reserves fell to $1.147 billion in May but have been increasing since.

