Ukroboronprom, Israel's U.F.B Technologies to cooperation in material science

The Ukroboronprom State Concern and Israel's U.F.B Technologies Ltd. plan to cooperate in the material science sphere, Interfax reports.

The press service of the concern reported last week that at the 26th International Defence Industry Exhibition MSPO 2018 held in Kielce (Poland) on September 4 through September 7, Ukroboronprom's Promoboronexport and U.F.B Technologies Ltd. signed a memorandum to approve the plans to organize cooperation in the sphere of production of composite and polymer components for Ukrainian defense products.

According to Ukroboronprom's estimates, the organization of a prospective partnership with U.F.B. Technologies will provide the enterprises of the armored and aircraft-building clusters of the state concern with high-quality polymer and composite components, as well as will solve certain urgent tasks of the Ukrainian defense industry in the field of import substitution and increase the competitiveness of Ukrainian defense products on global markets.

MSPO is one of the largest platforms of the defense industry of the Central European countries. The annual exhibition is organized and held under the patronage of the President of the Republic of Poland. Ukraine has been participating in the MSPO since 2014.

The Ukroboronprom State Concern exhibited promising inventions of the Ukrainian defense industry at the MSPO 2018, as well as precision and thermobaric weapons.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news