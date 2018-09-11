Dead sea nature reserve blazes as firefighters work overnight to stop fire spread

A fire broke out Tuesday morning at the Einot Tzukim Nature Reserve in the northern Dead Sea. The Israeli fire department said it is investigating suspected arson, Haaretz reports.

The fire caused damage to 500 dunams (125 acres) of vegetation. Following the fire, Route 90 was partially closed.

Sixteen fire crews and four aircraft worked overnight to stop the advance of the fire northward inside the reserve. The fire was contained Tuesday morning.

The fire department said that an emergency assessment will be held Tuesday with all the emergency authorities regarding the continuation of firefighting and aircraft operations.

