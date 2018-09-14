Israel denies Iron Dome Saudi sale report

14 September 2018 12:18 (UTC+04:00)

Israel's Ministry of Defense has strenuously denied reports in the UAE newspaper "Al Khaleej" that it has been persuaded by the US to sell Iron Dome short range missile defense systems to Saudi Arabia, Globes reports.

According to the reports, Saudi Arabia would deploy Iron Dome batteries along its border with Yemen within several months and in the future more systems would be supplied. The report further stated that Israel has initially rejected the Saudi request for Iron Dome systems and had only agreed to the sale after US pressure.

A senior Israel defense source has insisted that "the report is incorrect."

So far the IDF is the only customer for the Iron Dome system, which was developed by Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd..

Since its deployment, Iron dome has intercepted over 1,500 rockets fired at Israel, mainly from Gaza but also towards Eilat from Sinai and in the north.

