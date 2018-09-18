Israeli embassy in Russia declines to comment on military plane incident in Syria

18 September 2018 14:42 (UTC+04:00)

The Israeli embassy in Russia does not comment on an incident involving a Russian Ilyushin Il-20 aircraft downed in Syria on the night of September 17, an embassy spokesman told TASS.

"We don’t comment on this incident," the spokesman said.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, at about 23:00 Moscow time on September 17, contact was lost with a Russian Il-20 aircraft flying over the Mediterranean Sea back to the Russian Hmeymim air base in Syria. The ministry said the aircraft had disappeared from radar during an airstrike carried out by four Israeli F-16 fighter jets on targets in the Syrian province of Latakia.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss development of tourism
Kazakhstan 14:42
France says not involved in disappearance of Russian plane over Syria
Europe 12:26
Kazakhstan, Russia hold consultations on livestock product imports
Kazakhstan 12:12
‘Responsible diplomacy’ helping avert war in Syria’s Idlib - Iran’s FM
Politics 11:01
Putin and Hungarian PM Orban to discuss gas supplies at talks in Moscow on Tuesday
Russia 09:57
Israel Railways cancels trains as drivers report sick
Israel 09:40
Latest
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss development of tourism
Kazakhstan 14:42
Cotton harvesting starts in northern region of Turkmenistan
Economy news 14:41
Turkmenistan modernizes berth on Caspian Sea
Oil&Gas 14:38
Azerbaijani president arrives in Bilasuvar district (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
President Aliyev inaugurates Zahmatabad-Baydili-Khirmandali-Aliabad highway (PHOTO)
Politics 14:37
Bakcell joins another international environmental campaign (PHOTO)
Business 14:35
Azerbaijan’s troops in drills moving forward to operational areas (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Politics 14:34
Turkmenistan, Saudi Arabia discuss prospects of investment partnership
Economy news 14:29
Azerbaijan to launch postal money orders in direction of three countries
ICT 14:28