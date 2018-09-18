Israeli military blames Syria for downing Russian plane

18 September 2018 16:02 (UTC+04:00)

The Israeli military on Tuesday blamed Syria for the downing of a Russian plane, saying that Syrian anti-aircraft batteries “fired indiscriminately” and “did not bother” to ensure that no Russian planes were in the air, Reuters reports.

A statement issued by the Israel Defence Forces said its fighter jets had “targeted” a Syrian facility that it said was about to transfer weapons to Hezbollah on behalf of Iran, but that when the Russian plane was downed the Israeli jets “were already within Israeli airspace.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Rosneft plans to supply up to 50 mln tonnes of oil to China in 2018
Oil&Gas 15:56
Russia, Kazakhstan to discuss development of tourism
Kazakhstan 14:42
Israeli embassy in Russia declines to comment on military plane incident in Syria
Israel 14:42
France says not involved in disappearance of Russian plane over Syria
Europe 12:26
Kazakhstan, Russia hold consultations on livestock product imports
Kazakhstan 12:12
‘Responsible diplomacy’ helping avert war in Syria’s Idlib - Iran’s FM
Politics 11:01
Latest
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Bilasuvar Youth House (PHOTO)
Politics 16:11
Azerbaijani president inaugurates Flag Museum in Bilasuvar (PHOTO)
Politics 16:11
Saudi crude oil exports fall below y-o-y average
Oil&Gas 16:07
HSBC banker becomes Uzbek finance minister's adviser
Economy news 15:58
Rosneft plans to supply up to 50 mln tonnes of oil to China in 2018
Oil&Gas 15:56
Issuing insurance payments may be accelerated in Azerbaijan
Economy news 15:41
Nazarbayev appoints new minister of finance
Kazakhstan 15:40
Iran lifts ban on kiwi exports
Economy news 15:38
Kazakh Ministry of Agriculture announces forecast for volume of grain harvest
Kazakhstan 15:31