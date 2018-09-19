Minister praises Rami Levy's NIS 1 per month phone offer

19 September 2018 12:41 (UTC+04:00)

Communications Minister Ayoob Kara has welcomed Rami Levy Chain Stores Hashikma Marketing 2006 Ltd. unit Rami Levy Communications NIS 1 per month mobile phone package, Globes reports.

He met yesterday with Levy to discuss the package, which was offered last week, to Rami Levy loyalty club members.

After Levy's offer, the Ministry of Communications said that it was examining the proposal out of concern that it would lead to additional chaos in Israel's mobile phone market.

But after meeting Levy, Kara said that he welcomed the new initiative and subsidy for the chain's loyalty club members and praised Levy for his contribution to lowering Israel's cost of living.

