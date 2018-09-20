Israel to present findings in Moscow over downing of Russian plane

20 September 2018 09:44 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s air force chief will on Thursday present findings in Moscow related to an incident in which a Russian military plane was downed off Syria’s coast, Israel’s military said, Reuters reports.

Israel on Tuesday blamed Syria, saying its anti-aircraft batteries “fired indiscriminately” and failed to ensure that no Russian planes were in the air.

The army said Major-General Amikam Norkin and other senior officers would “present the situation report of the event regarding all aspects, including the pre-mission information and the findings of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) inquiry.”

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Strong China demand pushes Russian ESPO crude oil premiums to 4-yr high
Oil&Gas 09:15
Oil prices rise amid drop in U.S. stockpiles, supply worries
Oil&Gas 09:14
Lebanon expresses condolences over downing of Russia’s Il-20 aircraft
Arab World 19 September 17:33
Afghan minister to visit Moscow to discuss peace talks
Other News 19 September 17:12
Moscow city Mayor’s Office ready to finance joint projects in Tashkent
Economy news 19 September 16:28
Turkey-Russia agreements on Syria's Idlib important step for peace - Erdogan
Turkey 19 September 16:10
Latest
Uzbekistan to establish National Interbank Processing Center
ICT 10:07
SGC to be able to meet some 40-50% of Balkan countries’ gas needs - minister
Oil&Gas 10:07
Azerbaijan's IT company halts plans to assemble printers
ICT 10:05
Turkmenistan starts exporting polymer products
Turkmenistan 09:54
U.S. soy seizes EU market, bolstering Trump trade deal
Europe 09:48
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 90 times
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:36
Uzbek-Korean joint venture announces tender for supply of valves and flanges
Tenders 09:31
TV leads, internet lags behind in Uzbekistan's advertising sector
Economy news 09:31
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 20
Economy news 09:27