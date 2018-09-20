Israel to present findings in Moscow over downing of Russian plane

Israel’s air force chief will on Thursday present findings in Moscow related to an incident in which a Russian military plane was downed off Syria’s coast, Israel’s military said, Reuters reports.

Israel on Tuesday blamed Syria, saying its anti-aircraft batteries “fired indiscriminately” and failed to ensure that no Russian planes were in the air.

The army said Major-General Amikam Norkin and other senior officers would “present the situation report of the event regarding all aspects, including the pre-mission information and the findings of the IDF (Israel Defence Forces) inquiry.”

