Israel strikes militants' targets in Gaza in response to rocket fire

14 June 2019 08:08 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli war jets struck early on Friday militants' facilities in the Gaza Strip in response to rockets fired from the Hamas-ruled coastal enclave into southern Israel, eyewitnesses and security sources said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The sources said Israeli war jets fired several air-to-ground missiles at training facilities that belong to militant groups, including the armed wing of the Hamas movement.

Medical crews and civil defence forces rushed to the scene, witnesses said, adding that fire was seen in the targeted posts. No injuries were reported.

Meanwhile, an Israeli army spokesman said in a statement that Israeli Air Force war planes struck targets that belong to Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip.

The statement said the airstrike on militants' training posts in Gaza was a response to rockets fired Thursday night from the Gaza Strip into southern Israel, which caused severe damage to a house.

No group has claimed responsibility for the rocket attack.

