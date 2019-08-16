Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu names his potential successors

16 August 2019 03:05 (UTC+04:00)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has enjoyed significant support amongst the public despite certain legal challenges. Having narrowly won but failed to secure a majority in the last election, the prime minister has been reviewing candidates to take his place, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

Netanyahu has said that he has highlighted both Yossi Cohen, the head of the Mossad intelligence agency, and Ron Dermer, the Israeli ambassador to the US, as his potential successors once his political career ends, according to The Times of Israel, citing the media outlet Walla.

“There are two people I consider fit to lead the State of Israel - Yossi Cohen and Ron Dermer,” he said, as cited by Walla.

Netanyahu retains the legacy of being Israel’s longest-serving prime minister.

The PM said that he does not intend to step down from the position, even as criminal indictments begin to encroach on him.

According to Walla, a discrepancy has emerged between the two stated successors.

The 46-year old Dermer has declared that he has no interest in pursuing a political career following the end of his tenure as a diplomat.

Although he denies any political prospects, the alternative pick, 57-year-old spy chief Cohen, may have his eye on the top job after his tenure as head of Mossad concludes.

Cohen, a former national security adviser for Netanyahu, became chief of Mossad in 2016, succeeding Tamir Pardo.

He has defined his term through significant opposition to the Iranian nuclear program, opposing the potential development of nuclear weapons by Iran and advocating a peace agreement with the Palestinians.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Israeli police say Palestinian man shot dead after stabbing attack in Jerusalem
Israel 02:02
Turkey-Israel trade turnover decreases
Economy 6 August 12:54
Netanyahu: Aquaculture will be engine of growth for Eilat
Israel 5 August 10:39
Number of Israeli tourists visiting Turkey up by almost 60 percent in June 2019
Tourism 2 August 14:39
Israel says Arrow-3 missile shield passes U.S. trials
Israel 28 July 14:02
Two Israeli men shot dead in apparent Mexico City shopping mall hit
Other News 26 July 03:37
Latest
Syrian army to storm key rebel bastion in Idlib within hours: military source
Arab World 03:58
Israeli police say Palestinian man shot dead after stabbing attack in Jerusalem
Israel 02:02
Syrian Air Defences Repel Missile Attack in Hama Province
Arab World 01:26
Oil deepens slide on recession fears, China's trade threats
Oil&Gas 00:30
Instagram adds tool for users to flag false information
World 15 August 23:59
German telecom company activates 1st 5G network in Berlin
Europe 15 August 22:20
Trump urges China's Xi to meet Hong Kong protesters
China 15 August 21:42
Gibraltar decides to free seized Iranian tanker
Iran 15 August 21:11
Azerbaijani Ombudsman’s Office reps visit Armenian deserter
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 15 August 20:28