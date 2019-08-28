Stav Shaffir offers a 12-year green economy program for Israel

Stav Shaffir from Israel Democratic Union party released on Tuesday a detailed 12-year green economy program meant to prevent Israel succumbing to a world-wide climate crisis, reports Trend referring to Jerusalem Post.



The plan includes the gradual limitation on the usage of privately-owned cars in cities and a growing investment in public transportation. Shifting the cities landscape to high-rise building, investing and implementing new green-energy producing technologies and the gradual decrees of meat consumption.

The program is predicted to cost NIS 290 billion(Approximately $80.4 Million) over 12 years.



Shaffir wrote about the program on social media describing it as a “new green contract that will obligate us when we create a government to revolutionize how we treat the environment and humans.”



“Israel should be the start up nation to lead with the solutions to save the planet,” she said.

At the time of this report Shaffir is the only Israeli politician to openly offer a concrete plan to what might be done to fight what many worry might be a massive disaster that will alter every aspect of human life in the upcoming three generations.

