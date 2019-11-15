Wix dips on lower guidance

Israeli website building solutions company Wix.com Ltd. released better than expected quarterly results today, but slightly trimmed its guidance for the year as a whole, sending its share price down by about 5% in New York, Trend with reference to Globes reports.

Wix posted earnings per share of $0.41 in the third quarter, above the analysts' estimate of $0.39. Revenue rose 26 in comparison with the third quarter of 2018, to $196.8 million.

For 2019 as a whole, Wix sees revenue in the range of $761-763 million, down from the previous revenue guidance of $765-761 million. The new guidance represents a 26% rise in revenue in comparison with 2018.

For the fourth quarter, Wix expects revenue of $204-206 million, representing a rise of 24-25% in comparison with the corresponding quarter of 2018.

Wix said that its lower guidance was mainly because of currency exchange rate fluctuations.

