Israel's exports to China down 14.6 pct in first 10 months of 2019

The total Israeli exports to China have dropped by 14.6 percent since the beginning of 2019, compared with the same period in 2018, according to a report published Tuesday by Israel's Central Bureau of Statistics, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to the data, in January-October this year, Israeli exports to China totaled 6.54 billion U.S. dollars, compared with 7.66 billion dollars in the first ten months of 2018.

Last October, Israeli exports to China totaled 450 million dollars, compared with 516 million dollars in October 2018, a decrease of 12.8 percent.

In addition, there was a decrease in Israeli imports from China that reached 7.31 billion dollars in January-October 2019, compared with 7.59 billion dollars in the same period last year, registering a decrease of 3.7 percent.

Last October, Israeli imports to China totaled 718 million dollars, compared with 837 million dollars in October 2018, a decrease of 14.2 percent.

The total Israeli exports fell by 5.9 percent, from about 51.93 billion dollars in January-October 2018, to 48.87 billion dollars in January-October 2019.

The total Israeli imports from the beginning of 2019 amounted to about 63.58 billion dollars, a slight 1.1 percent decrease compared to 64.29 billion dollars a year ago.

