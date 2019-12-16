Israeli electricity authority accepts $500 million settlement from egyptian gas companies

16 December 2019 13:20 (UTC+04:00)

The Israeli Electricity Authority (IEA) announced on Monday that it will accept a $500 million settlement from Egyptian gas companies for halting deliveries of natural gas between 2011 and 2013, Trend with reference to JewishPress reports.

The settlement, which was reached in June and now ratified by the IEA, significantly reduces the $1.76 billion compensation set by the International Chamber of Commerce in 2015.

The payments will be made by the Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation (EGPC) and Egyptian Natural Gas (EGAS) throughout the next eight and a half years. In return, the Israeli electric company will drop all other claims resulting from a 2015 arbitration decision.

In 2005, the Israeli Electric Company (IEC) signed a deal with the Egyptian gas companies to supply gas for Israeli power plants. However, in 2012, terror attacks destroyed the pipeline in the Sinai Peninsula, causing $4.2 billion in damages, according to a statement by the IEA.

The IEA said that the settlement focused solely on benefiting Israeli electricity consumers, who were forced to pay higher prices for electricity due to the use of more expensive fuels. The funds paid in the settlement will be allocated towards lowering the price of electricity for Israeli consumers.

The IEA added that the settlement does not hinder the possibility of another lawsuit against a third company that owned the pipeline that was attacked, the East Mediterranean Gas Company (EMG), legal action which is currently under consideration.

After years of importing gas from Egypt, Israel’s Delek Drilling and its partner Noble Energy signed an agreement last year to export $15 billion in natural gas from Israeli gas fields Tamar and Leviathan to Egypt. The export has since begun but has yet to reach full capacity due to security difficulties.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Netanyahu says Brazil committed to move embassy to Jerusalem in 2020
Israel 15 December 23:57
Libyan Embassy in Cairo suspends work for security reasons
Arab World 15 December 16:00
Israel Aerospace warns against flying some converted Boeing 737 freighters
Israel 11 December 17:07
Stifel Financial opens investment banking office in Israel
Israel 10 December 17:38
Egypt's annual urban consumer inflation 3.6% in November from 3.1% in October
Arab World 10 December 17:31
Israel's El Al to try out direct flights to Australia
Israel 10 December 12:00
Latest
Oil production by Iran from West Karoon oil fields grows fivefold
Oil&Gas 14:13
PACE holding conference in Georgia
Georgia 14:09
Turkmenistan plans to launch production of smart TVs
Business 13:40
Turkey exports steel to Uzbekistan worth over $52M
Turkey 13:38
TOP 10 Turkish ports by number of ships received in November 2019
Turkey 13:26
Deputy minister: Reforms in agriculture develop business environment in Azerbaijan (PHOTO)
Business 13:20
SOCAR Petrofac JV secures project management services contract with BP
Oil&Gas 13:16
Production of Iran’s Kharg Petrochemical Company grows
Oil&Gas 13:09
Turkmenistan announces tender to build technological park
Tenders 13:07