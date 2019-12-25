Israel's Harel, Canada's Manulife to invest in U.S. real estate

25 December 2019 13:39 (UTC+04:00)

Israel’s Harel Insurance Investments and Financial Services said on Wednesday it would invest up to $1.2 billion together with Canada’s Manulife Investment Management in U.S. real estate, Trend with reference to Reuters reports.

Manulife Investment Management is the investment arm of Toronto-based Manulife Financial Corp.

Harel said the two firms will invest in offices, industrial properties and residential real estate. This agreement is part of Harel’s strategy to diversify its real estate portfolio with the aim of creating steady yields for its clients at low risk, the firm said.

