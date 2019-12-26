Missile from Gaza Strip intercepted amid sirens sounding in southern Israel

The Israeli military have intercepted at least one rocket launched from the Gaza Strip in southern Israel, Israeli Defence Forces said on Wednesday. Sirens sounded in the communities near Gaza and in the city of Ashkelon, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

The rocket was intercepted by the Iron Dome defence system.

Israeli premier Benjamin Netanyahu, who was holding an election campaign event in Ashkelon at the time, reportedly had to rush into a bomb shelter after the rocket alerts.

The launch comes as Jews celebrate Hanukkah from 22 to 30 December, a holiday that commemorates the rededication of the Second Temple in Jerusalem during the second century B.C. after it was destroyed by the Syrian Greeks.

A similar incident occurred earlier in September when two rockets were launched at the city of Ashdod where Netanyahu was attending a campaign event for his Likud party.

