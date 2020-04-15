Israel brings reagents from South Korea for 100,000 COVID-19 tests

Israel has brought reagents from South Korea on Wednesday, enough for conducting 100,000 coronavirus tests, Israel's Ministry of Defense said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The operation was carried out by Israel's Ministries of Defense and Foreign Affairs, along with the Israel Defense Forces, Israel's embassy in Seoul and South Korea's leading airline Korean Air.

The Korean Air aircraft landed on Wednesday at Israel's Ben Gurion International Airport with the reagents and 50,000 protective suits for medical staffs.

The imported reagents will be transferred directly to Israel's Ministry of Health and COVID-19 testing laboratories, in order to increase soon the number of daily tests in Israel.

So far, the number of daily tests has not reached 10,000 in Israel, despite the government's target to carry out 30,000 tests a day, mainly because of reagents shortage.

Israel also began producing reagents, with the help of Chinese giant BGI Genomics, to increase the testing pace.