Israel reports 18 new COVID-19 cases, lowest daily rise since March 12

Israel reported 18 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, the lowest daily increase since March 12 when 12 new patients were added, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The Israeli Ministry of Health said in a statement that the total cases of coronavirus infections in the country rose to 16,454, while death toll climbed from 245 to 247.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 78 to 79, out of 241 patients currently hospitalized.

One of the hospitalized patients is a man in his 30s, who drowned in the Sea of Galilee on Friday night and was later tested positive for coronavirus at the hospital.

Also, the number of recoveries in Israel increased by 147 since Friday evening to 11,376.

Meanwhile, Israel is preparing for the reopening of kindergartens on Sunday. Gatherings of up to 50 people will be allowed starting Sunday, instead of a limit of 20 people so far.