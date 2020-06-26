Israel reports 356 new COVID-19 cases, 22,400 in total

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel rose to 22,400 on Thursday after 356 new ones were added, the Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from the virus rose from 308 to 309, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 46 to 47, out of 186 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 16,007, with 67 new ones, while the number of active cases increased to 6,084, the highest since May 3.

Earlier in the day, a special ministerial committee decided to impose restrictions on the coastal cities of Bat Yam and Ashdod given their high morbidity rates, according to a joint statement by the prime minister's office and the health ministry.

This decision includes the closure of schools, ban on gatherings of more than 10, and increased enforcement of the general restrictions.