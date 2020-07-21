Israel reports 1,714 new COVID-19 cases, 52,003 in total

The Israeli Ministry of Health reported 1,714 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 52,003, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of death cases rose from 409 to 415, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 252 to 264, out of 664 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 22,154, with 479 new recoveries, while the number of active cases reached a record high of 29,434.

Earlier on Monday, Israel has extended flight restrictions until at least September 1, as the Israel Airports Authority (IAA) announced.

The extension of the restrictions came following the recent significant increase in COVID-19 morbidity in the country.

These restrictions ban the entry of foreign nationals into Israel, excluding exceptional cases approved by the Population and Immigration Authority, with a 14-day quarantine obligation.

In addition, returning Israelis may enter the country, but must undergo an immediate 14-day quarantine.