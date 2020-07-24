Israeli cybersecurity co CyCognito raises $30m

Israeli cybersecurity company CyCognito announced that it has completed a $30 million Series B financing round led by Accel and with participation from previous investors Lightspeed Venture Partners, Sorenson Ventures and UpWest. This brings the company’s total funding to $53 million, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

The company, which was founded by CEO Rob Gurzeev and CTO Dima Potekhin, and has offices in Palo Alto and Tel Aviv, has developed solutions that uncover and prioritize risk from attacker-exposed systems and assets.

Gurzeev said, "Attackers seek out externally-exposed systems and assets that are mostly overlooked by organizations and are easy targets and conduits into corporate networks and data centers. Our next level of funding enables us to greatly increase our market reach, educating and serving the needs of companies in closing these dangerous gaps and gaining an edge on attackers."