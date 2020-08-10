Israel's COVID-19 death toll rises to 600

The COVID-19 death toll in Israel has reached 600 with seven new deaths, Israeli Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also reported 678 new coronavirus cases, bringing the tally to 83,002.

The number of patients in serious condition increased from 388 to 395, out of 847 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 57,533 after 462 new recoveries were added, while the number of active cases rose to 24,867.

Earlier on Sunday, the ministry announced that Israel will increase the number of daily coronavirus tests to 60,000, at a cost of 4 billion new shekels (1.17 billion U.S. dollars).

Currently, the daily number of COVID-19 tests stands at about 25,000 in average, while on weekends, the daily number has sometimes dropped below 10,000.