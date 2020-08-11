Israel scrutinizes Russian coronavirus vaccine

Israel is interested in holding talks with Russia on purchasing the first registered novel coronavirus vaccine in the world, Israeli Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said Tuesday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We have already agreed to hold talks about the vaccine development with the research institute [Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology - TASS]. If we are reassured that it is a serious injection, we are interested in launching talks," the minister said when reporters asked him about the coronavirus vaccine that was registered in Russia Tuesday.

Edelstein also revealed that Israel "is carefully watching any news and checks all publications [about coronavirus vaccines - TASS]." At the same time, the minister noted that there’s little use in hoping that "the vaccine will be available tomorrow" since "there is yet to be a vaccine that passed all the necessary [trial] stages and received all the needed certifications."

Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced that Russia had registered the world's first vaccine against the novel coronavirus. According to Russian Health Minister Mikhail Murashko, the vaccine dubbed Sputnik V was developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology and its clinical trials were successfully completed in June-July. Putin also revealed that one of his daughters received the injection and is feeling well.

According to Kirill Dmitriyev, CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), Russia received preliminary applications to purchase more than one billion doses of the Russian breakthrough vaccine from 20 countries. He noted that Latin American, Middle Eastern and Asian countries are most interested to buy it, with a number of contracts already finalized.