Israel reports 1,871 new COVID-19 cases, 86,593 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 1,871 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the tally to 86,593, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

It said the death toll from the virus hit 622, with nine new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition dropped from 388 to 375.

The number of recovered cases reached 60,080, with 1,082 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 25,889.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's central bank issued a report warning that new coronavirus restrictions and a full nationwide lockdown will pose a substantive risk to Israel's financial system.

Due to the current second wave of high morbidity in Israel, the cabinet is expected to consider next week the reimposition of significant restrictions, including full lockdowns.

The central bank said such a scenario would impair borrowers' repayment ability.

In addition, more governmental incentives will be needed, leading to the worsening of fiscal situation and more economic uncertainty.