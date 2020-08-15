Israel reports 1,258 new COVID-19 cases, 91,080 in total

The number of COVID-19 cases in Israel has reached 91,080, with 1,258 new cases, the Israeli Ministry of Health said, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry said that the death toll in the country reached 665, with 14 new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 371 to 375, out of 783 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 66,965, with 2,219 new ones, while the number of active cases dropped to 23,450.

Earlier on Friday, Israel's Corona Cabinet approved regulations creating uniformity in rules on gatherings, taking effect on Sunday.

According to a joint statement issued by the prime minister's office and the health ministry, gatherings of up to 30 people will be permitted in open spaces.

In indoor places of up to 80 square meters, the limit will be 10 people, while in larger indoor areas up to 20 people will be permitted to gather.