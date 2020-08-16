FMs of Israel, UAE hold phone talk after ties normalized

Israeli Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi and his United Arab Emirates (UAE) counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan talked over the phone on Sunday, Israeli Foreign Ministry said in a statement, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

"The two officials decided to establish a direct communication channel between them ahead of the signing of a normalization agreement between the two countries," it said, adding the two ministers agreed to meet "soon."

A statement issued by UAE's Foreign Ministry announced that a telephone service between Israel and the UAE will be inaugurated and would enable direct landline and cellular calls.

Last Thursday, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, UAE Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and U.S. President Donald Trump announced Israel and the UAE have agreed to normalize ties.

The Israel-UAE deal marks the first diplomatic ties between Israel and a Gulf country. The UAE is the third Arab country that has official relations with Israel.