Israel reports 2,071 new COVID-19 cases, 94,751 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 2,071 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total cases to 94,751, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The ministry also reported a total of 692 death cases, with seven new deaths, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 382 to 399, out of 841 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries reached 70,291, with 1,781 new recoveries, while the number of active cases rose to 23,774.

China and Israel have cooperated on fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Feb. 11, the Tel Aviv Municipality Hall, a landmark in the Israeli city Tel Aviv, was illuminated with the colors of China's national flag, showing solidarity with China in the fight against the novel coronavirus.