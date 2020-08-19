Israel approves 115-mln-USD budget to support hi-tech firms amid COVID-19 crisis

Israel 19 August 2020 22:29 (UTC+04:00)
Israel approves 115-mln-USD budget to support hi-tech firms amid COVID-19 crisis

The Israeli government approved an additional budget of 390 million new shekels (115 million U.S. dollars) to support high-tech companies, the Israel Innovation Authority (IIA) said Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

According to an IIA statement, this decision aims to increase government investment in small and medium-sized high-tech companies that face a financial crisis over the coronavirus pandemic.

The IIA extended the deadline for submissions for the Fast Track incentive program launched to help expedite the recovery of the high-tech sector, said the statement.

Through the program, the IIA supports companies which are developing innovative products with significant value and a high probability of long-term success but have limited funding resources and need immediate support.

