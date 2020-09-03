DHL flies first consignments direct from Israel to Dubai

International courier giant DHL launched the first direct delivery flight between Tel Aviv and Dubai yesterday transporting some small symbolic consignments on an historic direct flight, Trend reports with reference to Globes.

For some years there have been a range of trade contacts between the countries but consignments have been flown indirectly via Cyprus, Jordan or Turkey with any Hebrew lettering removed.

Only a few Israeli companies participated in yesterday's pilot flight. These included a company called Lishtot, which has developed a small and effective product to test the quality of water. Founded in 2015 by CEO Netanel Raisch and chief scientist Dr. Alan Bauer, Lishtot's water testers identify pollution in water.

Lishtot sells to 70 countries including the UAE but until now products to Dubai were transported via DHL's base in Leipzig, Germany. Now they are flown directly from Lishtot's offices in Ussishkin Street in Jerusalem to their customer in the Manara Tower in Dubai.