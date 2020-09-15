Ex-Leumi CEO Russak-Aminoach to head new Team8 fintech venture

Israeli cyber group Team8 said on Tuesday it had hired former Bank Leumi chief executive Rakefet Russak-Aminoach to lead a new division that aims to develop financial technology companies, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

Team8 Fintech aims to supply both businesses and consumers with new technologies “to ensure they stay relevant and gain a competitive advantage,” Team8 said.

It said it would also seek to create technology that will enable certain non-financial companies to become new fintech providers.

Team8, which has traditionally invested in cyber security companies, is a venture group backed with strategic funding from Microsoft, Walmart, Barclays and Moody’s.

Russak-Aminoach last October stepped down as CEO of Leumi, Israel’s second-largest lender, after seven years in the post.