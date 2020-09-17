Israel, Dubai diamond exchanges begin strategic collaboration

Israel 17 September 2020 13:23 (UTC+04:00)
Israel, Dubai diamond exchanges begin strategic collaboration

The Israel and Dubai diamond exchanges said on Thursday they have signed a strategic agreement to promote cooperation and dialogue between the two bourses, Trend reports with reference to Reuters.

The agreement was announced two days after Israel and the United Arab Emirates signed an historic agreement to normalize ties and marks a further development in economic collaboration.

The diamond deal was finalized in a video conference ceremony.

As part of the agreement, the Israel Diamond Exchange (IDE) will open a representative office in Dubai and the Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC) will open an office in Ramat Gan, home to the Israeli exchange.

The two parties will share experience and knowledge, work to promote bilateral trade and collaborate on exhibitions, visits and conferences. They also agreed to arrange an Israeli-Dubai diamond fair to be held in Dubai and Ramat Gan.

Israel is one of the leading exporters of polished diamonds. IDE President Yoram Dvash said that Dubai, with its free zone and convenient business conditions, has become one of the most important diamond centers in the world.

The Dubai Diamond Exchange is part of the government-owned DMCC.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Turkmenistan working to resolve Aral Sea crisis
Turkmenistan working to resolve Aral Sea crisis
Iran's trade with Central Asia countries stuck due to closed borders
Iran's trade with Central Asia countries stuck due to closed borders
Tajikistan and Afghanistan Strengthen Security Cooperation
Tajikistan and Afghanistan Strengthen Security Cooperation
Loading Bars
Latest
Russia, Kazakhstan import polymer products from Turkmenistan Business 13:57
Iran reveals its COVID-19 data for September 17 Society 13:43
Production of tires in Iran increases Business 13:43
Israel, Dubai diamond exchanges begin strategic collaboration Israel 13:23
Value of GDP in Iran's agriculture sector increases Business 13:15
IFC signs two agreements with Isbank Georgia Finance 13:10
Iran declares value of gross domestic product Business 13:01
Turkmenistan increases exports of petroleum products to EAEU countries Business 13:00
Belarus' MFA informed on illegal settlement of occupied Azerbaijani lands by Lebanese, Syrian Armenians Politics 12:51
Kazakhstan decreases crude oil exports to Romania Oil&Gas 12:45
Next stage of Absheron field's development under study by JOCAP Oil&Gas 12:36
JOCAP announces time of pipe laying activities for Absheron gas field project Oil&Gas 12:35
Iran discloses volume of cargo loaded, unloaded in Iranian ports Transport 12:34
Value of Uzbek national currency decreases Finance 12:33
Additional loan to be provided for Uzbekistan’s agriculture modernization Finance 12:30
JOCAP updates on ongoing works at Absheron gas field Oil&Gas 12:29
UKEF to support Georgian businesses Business 12:25
Central Bank of Azerbaijan, EBRD sign agreement Finance 12:18
Iranian students hold rally in front of Armenian Embassy in Tehran Politics 12:17
Air cargo revenue surges in Kazakhstan Transport 12:08
Uzbekneftegaz attracts international investors in oil and gas sector Oil&Gas 12:02
Data on tourist visits to Azerbaijan revealed Tourism 11:58
Azerbaijani president congratulates prime minister of Japan Politics 11:50
Turkmenistan, Iran open border for vehicles at Sarakhs checkpoints Transport 11:47
Iran’s Islamic Shipping Line Group reveals its shipments Transport 11:41
Azerbaijani oil prices continue to rise Finance 11:39
Turkmen plant increases production of sodium sulfate Oil&Gas 11:38
Kazakhstan’s KazMunayGas to make efforts on solving climate-change problems Oil&Gas 11:32
MFA: Azerbaijan supports sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine Politics 11:27
Ten main facilities to be installed at Baku Refinery Oil&Gas 11:27
Volume of grapes processed in Georgian Kakheti region up Business 11:18
Kazakh-German oil extracting JV opens tender for oil reserves audit Tenders 11:18
European new car sales fall by 17.6% year-on-year in August Europe 11:17
Digitalization undermining oil & gas industry’s cyber security Oil&Gas 11:01
Depositors of Azerbaijani closed banks continue to receive compensation Economy 11:01
Data on cargo movement from Germany via Turkish ports revealed Turkey 10:59
Georgia reports new COVID-19 cases Georgia 10:58
OPEC+ panel to meet amid oil price decline Oil&Gas 10:50
Turkmenistan preparing gas pipelines for winter season Oil&Gas 10:49
Tbilisi welcomes more investors from Saudi Arabia into Georgian markets Business 10:48
Number of Azerbaijanis who traveled abroad during pandemic announced Tourism 10:44
Turkey discloses volume of trailer, container shipments through local ports Turkey 10:43
Iranian citizens buy more real estates in Turkey Turkey 10:24
Oil prices to see ‘stop-start’ recovery Oil&Gas 10:20
WHO aims at further cooperation with Turkmenistan Turkmenistan 10:16
Demand for Turkish cement in Iran declines Turkey 10:13
Number of Turkish job seekers in Uzbekistan drops Turkey 10:10
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 30 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:06
Azerbaijani oil sales on world markets revealed Oil&Gas 10:03
Iranian currency rates for September 17 Finance 10:00
Cotton harvesting started in Turkmenistan’s Northern region Business 09:59
Azerbaijani currency rates for Sept. 17 Finance 09:58
Georgia’s Innovations and Technology Agency implements new project with Sweeft Digital Agency Business 09:55
Self-employed SMEs in Azerbaijan provided state support in business planning (PHOTO) Business 09:54
Azerbaijani Karabakh community makes statement on Armenia's recent provocative actions Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 09:48
Uzbekistan reveals its COVID-19 data for September 17 Uzbekistan 09:47
Finance Minister believes raising personal income tax rate will affect 1% of Russians Russia 09:46
Cash-strapped El Al Israel Airlines raises $148 million in share offering Israel 09:42
No demand for National Iranian Oil Company's oil at IRENEX Oil&Gas 09:42
PMO announces discounts on docking dues Finance 09:41
Oil falls as demand worries re-emerge, crews return to U.S. Gulf rigs Oil&Gas 09:39
CBI issues licenses to petrochemical and steel exporters Finance 09:32
Prices of basic imported goods should not increase in Iran Business 09:26
EU approves report on Implementation of the EU Association Agreement with Georgia Georgia 08:56
Huawei phone prices rise in China on fears of chip shortage ICT 08:41
German Bundestag vice president says EU-China cooperation of global significance Europe 08:34
Mike Pompeo: US State Department of State will send volunteers to observe 2020 Georgian parliamentary elections Georgia 08:09
2nd hearing on Iran's complaint against US begins in Hague Politics 08:05
Uzbekistan intends to lift ban on religious dress codes Uzbekistan 07:50
Shanghai-based renewable energy company eyes to expand its business in Azerbaijan Oil&Gas 07:40
Asian airlines turn to 'flights to nowhere' to get travellers back in the skies Transport 07:19
Brazil reports 134,106 total deaths from COVID-19 Other News 06:35
Sony PlayStation 5 to launch November priced $499.99 and $399.99 Business 05:26
WikiLeaks acted in public interest, 'Pentagon Papers' leaker tells Assange hearing Europe 04:11
Barbados says it will remove Queen Elizabeth as head of state Other News 03:05
EU carmakers can cope with tightening of CO2 regulations: study Business 01:53
President Erdoğan, Chancellor Merkel discuss East Med tension over phone Turkey 00:47
Azerbaijan's cement plant successfully commissions upgraded clinker kiln line Construction 16 September 23:58
Tehran waste management org, UNDP agree on technical cooperation Iran 16 September 23:44
Uzbekistan's cotton textile clusters to receive additional loans Uzbekistan 16 September 23:30
Control on coronavirus-related regulations to be tightened in Adjara Georgia 16 September 23:21
Turkey begins Phase 3 trials of Chinese coronavirus vaccine Turkey 16 September 23:15
New Japan PM Suga crafts 'continuity cabinet', pledges reform Other News 16 September 23:10
Kazakhstan's export to Russia down amid COVID-19 Business 16 September 22:27
Iran's electricity output climbs Oil&Gas 16 September 22:15
Azerbaijan makes progress in health and education, says World Bank Report Economy 16 September 21:35
U.S. CEO group says it supports carbon pricing to fight climate change US 16 September 21:30
Demand for Turkish cement in Georgia's construction market up amid COVID-19 pandemic Turkey 16 September 21:16
Georgian Itsi Tskali plans exports to Russia Business 16 September 21:14
Trade turnover of Turkey with US lowering Turkey 16 September 21:12
Azerbaijan discloses amount of loans issued to entrepreneurs through e-credit platform Business 16 September 20:55
Metallurgical production volume up in Azerbaijan Business 16 September 20:48
Half of Azerbaijan's population - economically active Finance 16 September 20:40
Kazakhstan’s Oil and Gas National Company continues to render support as part of fight against COVID-19 Oil&Gas 16 September 20:24
Iran continues to preserve official foreign currency rate Business 16 September 20:14
Brotherhood of Azerbaijan and Turkey - guarantor of security in region Politics 16 September 20:04
Kazakhstan implementing several renewable energy projects with foreign investors Oil&Gas 16 September 20:04
Deputy FM: Azerbaijan not to leave inch of land under Armenia’s occupation Politics 16 September 19:17
New kindergartens built by Heydar Aliyev Foundation inaugurated in Azerbaijan (PHOTO) Society 16 September 19:05
MasterCard to help development of tourism sector in Georgia Business 16 September 19:00
All news