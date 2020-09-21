Israel reports 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths

Israel's ministry of health reported 4,300 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 187,902, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of death cases reached 1,256, with 30 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 604 to a record high of 643.

The number of recoveries reached 134,069, with 1,620 new recoveries.

Earlier on Sunday, the health ministry released other data showing that the rate of coronavirus cases among young people under the age of 20 in Israel has risen significantly, reaching almost a third of all cases detected so far in the country.

At the same time, the rate of patients over the age of 70 gradually decreased from 9.4 percent in April to 8.3 in June, and to 6.2 percent on Sunday.