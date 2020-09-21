Israel reports 4,300 new COVID-19 cases, 30 more deaths
Israel's ministry of health reported 4,300 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total to 187,902, Trend reports citing Xinhua.
The number of death cases reached 1,256, with 30 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 604 to a record high of 643.
The number of recoveries reached 134,069, with 1,620 new recoveries.
Earlier on Sunday, the health ministry released other data showing that the rate of coronavirus cases among young people under the age of 20 in Israel has risen significantly, reaching almost a third of all cases detected so far in the country.
At the same time, the rate of patients over the age of 70 gradually decreased from 9.4 percent in April to 8.3 in June, and to 6.2 percent on Sunday.
Latest
Viola von Cramon: Georgia is moving in right direction, I hope that this tradition will continue at 2020 elections
Commander of Azerbaijani Naval Forces comments on information in social networks about Turkish coordinating officer
President: If Azerbaijan had been an independent country then, we could have become the richest country in the world
President Ilham Aliyev: The activities of our oil workers serve the interests of the Azerbaijani people