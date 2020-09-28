Israel reports 3,926 new COVID-19 cases, 231,026 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 3,926 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, bringing the total in the country to 231,026, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of death cases reached 1,466, with 25 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition rose from 728 to 767, out of 1,503 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries increased to 159,931, with 2,394 new recoveries, while active cases currently stand at 69,629.

On Saturday night, only 200 worshipers attended the traditional annual mass prayer ahead of Yom Kippur (the Day of Atonement), the holiest day in the Jewish calendar, which begins on Sunday evening.

The event, which takes place every year in front of the Western Wall in Jerusalem, is usually attended by tens of thousands of people.

This year, however, the Western Wall Plaza remained almost empty due to the ongoing full nationwide lockdown, aiming to deal with the high COVID-19 morbidity in the country.