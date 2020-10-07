Israel registers 4,717 new COVID-19 cases, 277,026 in total

Israel 7 October 2020 05:17 (UTC+04:00)
Israel registers 4,717 new COVID-19 cases, 277,026 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 4,717 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total infections in the country to 277,026, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Israel's death toll from the virus rose by 40 to 1,797, while the number of patients in serious condition remained unchanged at 880, out of 1,604 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries in Israel soared to 211,397 after 7,042 new recoveries were confirmed, while active cases stood at 63,832.

Earlier on Tuesday, Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took for the first time the rapid coronavirus test "Sofia" and was diagnosed negative, according to a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office.

These rapid test kits, produced by the U.S. company Quidel, can provide results within 15 minutes. They were purchased for wide use in Israel.

In the first phase, starting on Tuesday, kits were put to use in the nursing homes across the country.

"It can also help us in hospitals, clinics, domestic aviation, hotels, and many other areas," Netanyahu said.

