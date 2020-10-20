Israel reports 1,767 new COVID-19 cases, 304,876 in total

The number of COVID-19 infections in Israel rose to 304,876 on Monday, after the addition of 1,767 new cases, said the Israeli health ministry, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll reached 2,263, with 54 new fatalities. The number of patients in serious condition decreased from 669 to 634, out of 1,125 patients currently hospitalized, according to the ministry.

The total number of recoveries reached 278,394, with 10,301 new ones, while active cases dropped to 24,209.

A sweeping lockdown was lifted on Sunday in most parts of the country but remain in several "red cities" with higher morbidity rates. It was the second nationwide lockdown that the government has imposed since the outbreak of the coronavirus in Israel in late February.