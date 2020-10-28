Israel reports 873 new COVID-19 cases, 311,724 in total

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 873 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 311,724, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of death cases reached 2,483, with 30 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 496 to 467, out of 819 patients currently hospitalized.

The ministry also reported 296,656 recoveries, with 1,802 new ones, while active cases currently stand at 12,598, the lowest figure since July 6.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Israeli Employment Service released data showing that unemployment rate in Israel currently stands at 23.5 percent, with more than 971,000 unemployed people, compared to 27.5 percent at the end of April.

The data also show that 64 percent of the unemployed were put on unpaid leave by their employers.

In February, the unemployment rate in Israel was only 3.9 percent with 162,500 people unemployed.