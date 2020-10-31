Israel's COVID-19 cases up by 587, tally reaches 313,701

The number of coronavirus cases in Israel has reached 313,701, with 587 new cases, the state's Ministry of Health said on Friday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The number of death cases rose to 2,514, with six new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 440 to 429, out of 724 patients currently hospitalized.

The number of recoveries rose to 299,822, with 383 new ones, while active cases currently stand at 11,362.

Earlier on Friday, Israel's Prime Minister's Office said that the second stage of the exit plan from the ongoing full lockdown will begin Sunday.

This stage includes the reopening of grades one through four in elementary schools across the country.

Also, one-on-one treatment businesses, such as barbershops, hair salons, cosmetics and complementary medicine will be permitted to operate.

Also, B&Bs for nuclear families will be reopened, without dining rooms and swimming pools.

The decision also includes houses of worship, with a limit of ten people indoors and 20 outside.