Israel registers 5,825 new COVID-19 cases, totaling 547,689

Israel's Ministry of Health reported 5,825 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases in the country to 547,689, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Israel reached 3,989 with 46 new fatalities, while the number of patients in serious condition increased from 1,082 to 1,177, out of 1,944 hospitalized patients.

This figure marked a new record of patients in serious condition since the outbreak of the disease in the country in late February 2020.

The total recoveries rose to 460,596, after 5,226 newly recovered cases were added. The active cases rose to a record high of 83,104.

The ministry also reported that the number of people vaccinated against the COVID-19 in Israel has reached 2.075 million,

Israel has thus vaccinated about 22.5 percent of its population of almost 9.3 million in less than a month, since the vaccination campaign began on Dec. 20, 2020.

Earlier in the day, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said the number of active patients among soldiers had risen to 1,772, the highest since the outbreak in the country.

The IDF added that 12,196 soldiers are currently in home quarantine.