Total COVID-19 fines in Israel surpass 100 mln USD

The total amount of coronavirus fine tickets issued in Israel since the pandemic outbreak in late February 2020 has reached about 332 million new shekels (100.7 million U.S. dollars), the country's Law Enforcement and Collection System Authority said on Tuesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The total amount of unpaid COVID-19 fine tickets totalled almost 308 million new shekels, including interests for non-payment on time.

To date, about 155,700 fine tickets have been paid, at a total of about 78.6 million new shekels, out of about 563,000 tickets issued since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The authority noted that the fine recipient is given up to 90 days to pay, and therefore most fines issued from last November to January did not yet reach the deadline.

The authority's figures also showed that 55 percent of the tickets were issued for not wearing a face mask in public, while 41 percent were issued for going out into the public space.