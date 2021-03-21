Coronavirus in Israel: Under 300 new cases, 1.7% of tests return positive

Coronavirus infection rates continued to drop in Israel as 285 new cases of the novel coronavirus were identified on Saturday, with only 1.7% of tests returned positive, the Health Ministry said on Sunday, Trend reports citing The Jerusalem Post.

While the amount of tests administered on Saturdays is consistently lower than on other weekdays, the decrease remains meaningful as on the previous Saturday some 783 cases were reported and on the one before that some 1,878. The last time Israel registered such a low number of cases was once again on a Saturday, but in October.

The R rate, or reproduction rate, also continued to decrease, standing at 0.62. The figure reflects how many people each coronavirus carrier infects on average. When the number is lower than 0.8 the disease is considered to be receding. Experts have been closely monitoring the rate, to see how lifting restrictions has impacted the ability of the disease to infect. While currently the vast majority of activities have resumed for at least two weeks, the R is steadily going down.

In addition, only four people succumbed to the virus on Saturday, the lowest daily toll in months. Some 6,085 have succumbed to the virus since the beginning of the pandemic.

Of those infected, 561 were in serious condition and 199 were on ventilators. The numbers are in line with previous days.

Meanwhile, over 4.5 million Israelis have been fully vaccinated with both doses of the coronavirus vaccination. In total, 5,184,902 Israelis have received at least the first dose of the vaccination and 61% of Israelis are at least two weeks after their first dose.